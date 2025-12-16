Uber launches YOUBER 2025

While Apple Music, YouTube and a plethora of other companies have done their subscribers’ year in review recaps, Uber is jumping on the bandwagon and has rolled out YOUBER 2025.

The company has released the rundown of all the Uber rides and UberEats orders people have placed over the past year.

The company said, "After years of hearing you ask for this, it’s finally here!"

“Now, for the first time, we’re turning all of those rides, ratings, cravings and savings into something bigger, just for you,” Uber said in a news release.

Along with the recap, Uber will determine your Uber Personality, or the YOUBER personality.

It will take a customer’s “YOUnique habits” to match you to one of 14 personality profiles.

They range from the Planning Prodigy who uses Uber Reserve, to a Delivery Darling who is “giving in to their cravings,” to the Rise & Shiner who is up early.

You can access your YOUBER recap on your home screen or your account page. Once you find it, you can share it with a group chat.

