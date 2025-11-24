University of Alabama at Birmingham player accused of stabbing two teammates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two football players at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are recovering from stab wounds after allegedly being attacked by a teammate hours before the game against the University of South Florida.

UAB interim head coach Alex Mortensen said the two players who were hurt were in stable condition and that the team decided to play the game to honor the graduating seniors in their last home game of the season, The Associated Press reported.

“You know, with it being senior day, they wanted to go play for them and then give them an opportunity to go out and compete and play,” Mortensen said, according to AL.com. “So that was, that was probably the biggest thing.”

Still, several players decided not to play after the alleged attack.

The team ended up losing 48-18 against the University of South Florida, CBS Sports reported.

Mortensen did not identify the players who were hurt or the alleged attacker, citing the investigation.

However, Jefferson County Jail records listed one UAB player, Daniel Mincey, in custody in Birmingham, the AP reported.

He is facing aggravated assault and attempted murder charges; however, it is not confirmed that his arrest was connected to the stabbings, WVTM reported.

Mincey is an offensive lineman who transferred to the school in May, the AP reported.

The stabbing happened on campus at the Football Operations Building on Saturday morning.

The injured players were released from UAB Hospital, WVTM reported. Mortensen said he had visited with them.

UAB Police and Public Safety are investigating.

© 2025 Cox Media Group