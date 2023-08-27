University of South Carolina student shot, killed after entering wrong house

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A student at the University of South Carolina was shot and killed early Sunday morning when he tried to enter the wrong house.

Columbia Police Department said that officers got a call around 2 a.m. about a home burglary, according to WIS-TV. The report escalated to a shots fired call. When police arrived at the house they found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound.

Police say the Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim was identified as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, 20, according to a news release.

The shooting happened at a house in the 500 block of South Holly Street, police say. According to The Associated Press, it happened in a Columbia neighborhood that is near campus.

Preliminary information indicated that the victim lived on South Holly Street and tried to enter the wrong house when he was shot and killed, police say.

The news release from the police department did not say who shot the student or if any charges will be filed, according to the AP.

Police say they are consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office on the investigation.

“Our Student Affairs team is providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy, and we remind all of our students that help is always available to them,” the university said in a statement, obtained by the AP.