What are the most popular baby names of 2025?

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Closeup of paper stickers with different names on white wall. Concept of choosing baby name
Baby names (Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com)
As the clock ticks down on 2025, BabyCenter has released the top baby names of the year.

The most popular names for the year were Olivia and Noah.

There are also some new names this year. Eliana and Aurora appeared on the list for the first time, while Ava and Luna are no more.

On the boy’s side, Luca returned after being bumped in 2024, while Leo has disappeared.

Here is the breakdown:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Sophia
  4. Emma
  5. Isabella
  6. Charlotte
  7. Eliana
  8. Ellie
  9. Aurora
  10. Mia

Boys

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. Mateo
  6. Levi
  7. Lucas
  8. Ezra
  9. Asher
  10. Luca

