Woman dies after being found unresponsive on Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A woman died after being found unresponsive on Disneyland’s version of the Haunted Mansion.

The Orange County Register reported that Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the theme park around 6:30 p.m. on Monday for an unresponsive woman in her 60s.

Fire department spokesperson Sgt. Matt Sutter said the woman had just finished riding the attraction.

Disneyland security did CPR on her until paramedics arrived. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is not clear where in the ride she lost consciousness.

A coroner will determine the cause of her death. TMZ said there were no signs of foul play.

The ride is a low-speed omnimover vehicle that takes riders through a darkened antebellum mansion filled with animatronics dressed as ghosts. At one point, riders are taken backwards down a hill in their “Doom Buggies” at a low rate of speed. There are a few characters that pop up from behind tombstones for a slight fright. It currently has an overlay of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” called “Haunted Mansion Holiday.”

“The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore. The ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving‚" the park’s website described.

