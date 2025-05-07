Woman killed in Florida alligator attack

An alligator killed a female boater in central Florida.

The woman and her husband were in a canoe, which was first reported as a kayak, near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee, The Associated Press reported. The lake is south of Orlando.

It happened just after 4 p.m., NBC News reported.

ABC News reported that she and her husband were in about 2 1/2 feet of water when the watercraft went over a large alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The reptile thrashed, tipping the canoe over, sending both the husband and wife into the water.

The woman landed on top of the gator.

She was bitten and her husband tried to save her, ABC News reported. He was unable to and her body was recovered later.

The agency has a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, which deals with gators that are a threat to people, pets or property, the AP reported.

A trapper from the program was sent to the area after the attack.

An alligator matching the description of the one involved was recovered Tuesday night. It measured 11 feet, 4 inches. A second gator, measuring 10 feet to 11 feet long, was recovered Wednesday, FWC officials said.

There are an estimated 1.3 million alligators in Florida, according to the FWC.

The attack is still under investigation.

