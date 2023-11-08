Zepbound: FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a new version of the type 2 diabetes drug tirzepatide for use in chronic weight management, officials said.

Regulators previously approved the drug for treatment of diabetes under the name Mounjaro. The version approved for weight loss is called Zepbound.

Officials said Zepbound was approved for adults who are obese or overweight and who have at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol.

John Sharretts, director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders, and Obesity in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said Wednesday in a statement that the approval “address an unmet medical need,” pointing to “increasing rates of both obesity and overweight.”

“Obesity and overweight are serious conditions that can be associated with some of the leading causes of death such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes,” he said.

We approved a new injection for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol), to use in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in three adults in the U.S. struggle with obesity. About 70% are obese or overweight, and many of those have weight-related condtiions, according to the FDA.

