Nassau County toddler hospitalized after methamphetamine exposure on sippy cup, four adults arrested

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Four adults have been arrested in Nassau County after a 1-year-old child ingested methamphetamine.

The incident occurred in a Callahan home leading to the child being hospitalized for a potential overdose, according to a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The child drank from a sippy cup that had a bag at the bottom. A resident of the home confirmed to detectives that the bag contained methamphetamine, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Despite the discovery, the parents and other residents of the home did not immediately call 911. They monitored the toddler overnight until the child began vomiting, the news release states.

The mother eventually transported the child to a nearby fire station before the toddler was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

A search warrant was executed at the residence where detectives located drug paraphernalia, including several glass pipes and containers with methamphetamine residue, the news release states.

Arrested were Hayden Simmons, Damien Windham, Erica Foley, and Judith Addison. They have each been charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Nassau child neglect suspects Hayden Simmons, Damien Windham, Erica Foley, and Judith Addison. They have each been charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Nassau child neglect suspects Hayden Simmons, Damien Windham, Erica Foley, and Judith Addison. They have each been charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Nassau child neglect suspects Hayden Simmons, Damien Windham, Erica Foley, and Judith Addison. They have each been charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

Nassau child neglect suspects Hayden Simmons, Damien Windham, Erica Foley, and Judith Addison. They have each been charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.