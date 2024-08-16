U.S. 17 over the St. Mary’s River to see daytime closures next week

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Mary’s Bridge on U.S. 17 will experience full daytime closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon., Aug. 19 through Thur., Aug. 22 for routine maintenance.

During the closures, drivers will not be able to cross the bridge. Detours will take place on I-95 for those needing to cross the river.

According to FDOT, the St. Mary’s Bridge was constructed in 1927. It’s a movable swing bridge that still needs to be operated manually when boats request an opening.

