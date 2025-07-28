Will I look good with bangs? How to tell, according to the experts

If you’ve been scrolling on social media or flipping through fashion magazines, chances are, you’ve spotted several influencers sporting chic bangs — or, as the English say, fringe.

Of course, bangs look effortless on hair models and celebrities, but can you pull them off? If you're asking yourself the age-old question, "should I get bangs?" Hers shares everything you need to know before making the cut.

Types of Bangs

Not all styles of bangs are created equal. Below are the most common types of bangs:

Blunt bangs. These bold and edgy bangs work well with thick hair. This kind of bang is cut straight across the forehead for a dramatic look.

These bold and edgy bangs work well with thick hair. This kind of bang is cut straight across the forehead for a dramatic look. Side-swept bangs. Side-swept bangs are longer. You can blow-dry or brush them to one side for a versatile, romantic look.

Side-swept bangs are longer. You can blow-dry or brush them to one side for a versatile, romantic look. Curtain bangs. These bangs are split down the middle and swept to each side, like curtains. Of all the bang styles, curtain bangs are the lowest maintenance.

These bangs are split down the middle and swept to each side, like curtains. Of all the bang styles, curtain bangs are the lowest maintenance. Wispy bangs. Wispy refers to lightly feathered bangs that allow some of the forehead to show through. This style works well with thin or fine hair.

Wispy refers to lightly feathered bangs that allow some of the forehead to show through. This style works well with thin or fine hair. Choppy bangs. These uneven, piece-y bangs are texturized for a cool, trendy look.

These uneven, piece-y bangs are texturized for a cool, trendy look. Micro or baby bangs. This daring style is very short, often above the eyebrow.

This daring style is very short, often above the eyebrow. Arched bangs. Arched bangs curve or arch across the forehead for a polished look.

Arched bangs curve or arch across the forehead for a polished look. Layered bangs. These bangs are cut with layers to blend into the rest of the haircut for a soft, flattering look.

These bangs are cut with layers to blend into the rest of the haircut for a soft, flattering look. Curly bangs. Yep, curly hair can handle bangs. For a natural feel, leave them in their regular curl pattern. No need for a blow dryer, round brush, or flat iron here!

Yep, curly hair can handle bangs. For a natural feel, leave them in their regular curl pattern. No need for a blow dryer, round brush, or flat iron here! Long bangs. If you're growing out your bangs or aren't ready for a full bang quite yet, try long bangs — grown past the eyebrow and grazing the eyes or cheekbones. If you already have long hair, this is an easy look to incorporate. Plus, you can put your hair in a ponytail and still sport the bangs up top.

If you're growing out your bangs or aren't ready for a full bang quite yet, try long bangs — grown past the eyebrow and grazing the eyes or cheekbones. If you already have long hair, this is an easy look to incorporate. Plus, you can put your hair in a ponytail and still sport the bangs up top. Clip-in bangs. Yes, you can buy clip-in bangs. Prices vary, but it's an excellent way to test out the look without making a full-blown commitment.

Should I Get Bangs? Pros and Cons

Before you make that appointment with your hairstylist or attempt to cut your own bangs, be sure to weigh the pros and cons.

Pros of Getting Bangs

Here are the potential perks of getting bangs:

Opportunity for change. Bangs can change things up, especially if you're feeling bored with your current look.

Bangs can change things up, especially if you're feeling bored with your current look. Versatility. Bangs offer a simple yet impactful way to refresh your look, with a variety of hairstyles to suit different preferences, face shapes, and hair types.

Bangs offer a simple yet impactful way to refresh your look, with a variety of hairstyles to suit different preferences, face shapes, and hair types. Concealment or accentuation. For instance, if you have a high forehead or thinning hair and want to soften your overall look, bangs can help. However, if you want to accentuate things you like about your eyes or high cheekbones, face-framing bangs can help enhance your best features.

For instance, if you have a high forehead or thinning hair and want to soften your overall look, bangs can help. However, if you want to accentuate things you like about your eyes or high cheekbones, face-framing bangs can help enhance your best features. Sun protection. Bangs can provide some sun protection for the forehead. By potentially reducing UV (ultraviolet) exposure in that area, bangs may help lower the risk of sun-related skin damage.

Bangs can provide some sun protection for the forehead. By potentially reducing UV (ultraviolet) exposure in that area, bangs may help lower the risk of sun-related skin damage. Works with all hair types and colors. Bangs can be worn with straight hair, thick hair, short hair, or curly hair, although they'll require different styling techniques.

Cons of Getting Bangs

Here are the potential drawbacks and considerations of getting bangs:

Commitment. Bangs can take months to grow out, so be sure you're ready for that type of commitment.

Bangs can take months to grow out, so be sure you're ready for that type of commitment. High-maintenance. Bangs require daily styling, so be ready to add time to your morning routine. They also call for regular trims to keep their shape, length, and style.

Bangs require daily styling, so be ready to add time to your morning routine. They also call for regular trims to keep their shape, length, and style. Oily skin. If you have oily skin, bangs can become greasy and require more frequent washings.

If you have oily skin, bangs can become greasy and require more frequent washings. Acne. If your skin is sensitive or acne-prone, especially on the forehead, bangs can sometimes exacerbate breakouts by trapping oil, sweat, products (hairspray, gel), and dirt against the skin.

If your skin is sensitive or acne-prone, especially on the forehead, bangs can sometimes exacerbate breakouts by trapping oil, sweat, products (hairspray, gel), and dirt against the skin. Other skin conditions. If you experience skin conditions, such as seborrheic dermatitis or psoriasis, on the scalp or forehead, bangs might irritate the area or make topical treatment application more difficult.

If you experience skin conditions, such as seborrheic dermatitis or psoriasis, on the scalp or forehead, bangs might irritate the area or make topical treatment application more difficult. Vision impairment. Long or poorly maintained bangs could occasionally interfere with peripheral vision.

What Face Shapes Look Best With Bangs?

Still asking, “Should I cut my bangs?” What face shapes do bangs suit best — round face, oval face, square face, heart-shaped, or all of the above?

There’s actually a formula for that. A recent TikTok trend and social media tutorial suggests measuring your forehead along with the other features of your face to see if bangs would be well-suited to your face shape and size.

Here’s what to do:

First, measure the height of your forehead with your fingers, one on top of the other. If your forehead is three fingers high, write down a 1. If four fingers, a 2, and if five fingers, a 3.

Next, determine the widest part of your face. If it's your forehead, write down a 1. If it's your cheeks, a 2, and if it's your chin, a 3.

Finally, determine if the distance between your eyebrows is larger or smaller than the width of one of your eyes. If it's larger, write down 1, and if smaller, write a 2.

Once you follow the above steps, you’ll end up with a three-digit number. Here’s what that means:

If the number for your face is 111, 121, 221, or 231, bangs might not be for you.

If your sequence of numbers is 222, 321, 312, 212, or 322, bangs could work with your face.

If your number is 131, 112, 122, 132, 232, 311, 331, or 332, curtain bangs are perfect for you.

There are also AI filters you can use on your phone to see how bangs would look on your face.

Should I Get Bangs? The Bottom Line

Should you get bangs? If you’ve had them before, you might wonder, “Should I cut bangs again?” It ultimately comes down to personal preference and how skilled you are at hair care.

Here’s what to keep in mind if you’re considering bangs:

If you're craving change or want to highlight your features in a new way, bangs can be a stellar move.

That said, consider your face shape, hair texture, and how much daily styling you're willing to do. Some bangs require more upkeep than others, and not every style flatters the face in the same way.

The right bangs can transform your look. If you're unsure, start with something softer, like wispy bangs, which are low-commitment and easier to grow out.

When in doubt, ask your hairdresser what the best bangs style would be for your face shape (or if you should get them at all).

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.