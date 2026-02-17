Jacksonville man uploaded private sex videos without consent, investigators seek more victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of 32-year-old Evan Kaufman to come forward, as detectives say their investigation has uncovered multiple alleged incidents involving sexual battery and video voyeurism.

Kaufman is facing several charges, including sexual battery and video voyeurism, after police say he recorded private, consensual sex acts with women and later uploaded the videos to pornography websites without their knowledge.

According to investigators, the case that led to Kaufman’s arrest began in June 2025, more than two years after the alleged incident occurred in January 2023.

In the arrest report, the victim told police she first met Kaufman at a New Year’s Eve party in 2022. In the days that followed, she said the two went out together, including to a show at The Comedy Zone and to a Jaguars game.

At the game, the woman told police she had a Bud Light seltzer and a mixed drink, which Kaufman insisted on getting for her. After the game, while heading back to Kaufman’s home, she said she blacked out.

Her next memory, according to the report, was waking up naked in Kaufman’s bed. When she asked him whether anything sexual had happened, she told police Kaufman said no.

Investigators say she later learned from a friend, who is also listed as a witness in the case, that Kaufman had been showing people a picture and video of her performing sex acts on him while she appeared to be unconscious. That same witness told police Kaufman had a folder on his phone containing images of other women who also appeared to be intoxicated and performing sex acts.

When the victim confronted Kaufman about the images, the report states he told her he would delete them. Police say he later messaged her again, saying he would make sure she did not end up at the same events as him and threatened to cause problems for her if she continued to share information about him.

During the course of their investigation, detectives say they identified two additional alleged victims, one who reported being sexually battered and another who was recorded, both while under the influence of alcohol.

Because of those findings, investigators now believe there could be more victims.

Chris Carson, an attorney not affiliated with the case, explained that consent can quickly become invalid when alcohol or drugs are involved, particularly if someone is near or fully unconscious. Even in situations where there may have been a prior consensual relationship, a person who is incapacitated cannot legally consent.

Dr. Christine Cauffield, a licensed clinical psychologist and CEO at LSF Health Systems, says fear and anxiety often prevent victims from coming forward.

“I think there’s a lot of fear and anxiety that could be affecting individuals who feel like they may be affected by this individual,” she said.

She also emphasized that delayed reporting does not make someone’s experience less valid.

“Delayed reporting does not make your experience less valid. Trauma affects people differently, and safety matters,” Dr. Cauffield said. “Finally, help is available. Speaking to a licensed mental health professional or victim advocate can really be a first step.”

Kaufman was arrested on Wednesday, February 11, and initially held on a bond totaling more than $200,000. According to jail records, he was released two days later.

Now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who may have had a similar experience to contact law enforcement. Detectives say additional victims coming forward could be critical to the ongoing investigation.

The Women’s Center of Jacksonville has a 24-7 Rape Crisis Hotline at (904) 721-7273.

LSF Health Systems has a 24-7 Access to Care Line at (877)-229-9098.

