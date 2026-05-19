Florida sets 2026 red snapper summer, fall season dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re planning to fish for red snapper this year, Florida just announced the 2026 season dates.

The summer season runs from May 22 through June 20, with a second chance in the fall on October 2-4, October 9-11 and October 16-18.

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The rules stay pretty simple: anglers can keep one red snapper per person per day, and there is no minimum size limit.

Private anglers will need a saltwater fishing license, unless exempt, plus a free State Reef Fish Angler designation.

Before heading out, anglers targeting red snapper will also have to declare their trip through a new FWC reporting system.

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