Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his security services Monday for a naval drone strike that he says sank one of Russia's newest warships in Libyan waters. But Libyan officials said the vessel was only heavily damaged.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is imposing sanctions on more than two dozen companies and executives linked to Iran. In Gaza, health officials and a relief agency say Israeli strikes killed three people.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Read our full coverage here.

Zelenskyy says an attack has ‘sunk’ a Russian warship in Libya

Zelenskyy said on Monday on X that Ukrainian naval attack drones struck the Russian corvette MERKURY in Libyan waters in an operation carried out by his country's security services.

Authorities in eastern Libya said that the MERKURY had been docked at the naval base in the coastal city of Benghazi for refueling and resupply under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya.

Two Libyan officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak with the media, said that the vessel was only heavily damaged.

Libya's rival government, based in the country's capital, Tripoli, later condemned the attack on Facebook. In a statement posted on Monday, its Foreign Ministry said it would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war, and that Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were non-negotiable.

Zelenskyy said that Sunday’s operation also destroyed a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter and struck a Russian cargo vessel transporting weapons.

Ukraine’s security service said in a statement Monday that both vessels were “legitimate military targets for Ukraine because they directly supported Russia’s military capabilities.”

— By Samy Magdy in Cairo

Yemen's Houthis say a strike by Saudi-backed forces killed 11 people

A strike on Monday in western Yemen killed 11 people and wounded 19, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said. Also, seven airstrikes further south, in Lahj, left at least 25 dead or injured, according to the Health Ministry run by the rebels.

Anees al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said the first strike by Saudi-backed forces apparently targeted telecommunications facilities and a residential building in Yemen’s Hodeida province. He said more victims remain under the rubble.

The seven attacks in Lahj targeted vehicles and buses carrying civilians, mostly displaced people, to Taiz province, the spokesperson said.

The Houthis provided no evidence of their claims, and The Associated Press could not independently verify them. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the claims.

— This item has been corrected to show that Anees al-Asbahi is the spokesperson for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, not the health minister.

Israeli strikes kill 3 in Gaza, health officials and a relief agency say

Three people were killed Monday in separate Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, including an employee of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, according to the agency and Shifa Hospital.

A male employee was killed and three other UNRWA workers were injured when a strike hit a target on the street near a water well where they were working in Jabaliya, the agency said.

Adel Al-Helo was hit in the head and died immediately, his brother Nizar Al-Helo said from the hospital.

“There’s no ceasefire, there’s no truce, none of that. There’s only killing and destruction in Gaza," the brother said.

Two other people were killed in a separate strike that hit a vehicle west of Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital, which said several others were wounded.

The Israeli military said, without providing evidence, that it targeted a member of Hamas’ elite Nukhba commando unit.

The US sanctions financial houses linked to Iran

The Trump administration is again increasing pressure on Iran’s faltering economy by imposing sanctions on nearly 30 Iran-based or Iran-linked financial exchange houses.

The more than two dozen targeted companies and executives form an integral part of Iran’s shadow banking system that attempts to circumvent previous U.S. sanctions on Iranian banks, the Treasury Department said Monday. Most are located in Dubai and Hong Kong.

“Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake,” the department said in a statement.

The sanctions freeze any assets the companies have in U.S. jurisdictions or that enter the U.S. financial system.

Rubio thanks Qatar's prime minister for mediation efforts on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Qatar's prime minister for his country’s mediation role as efforts persist to revive stalled talks on ending the U.S. conflict with Iran.

Rubio met Monday with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as part of the U.S.-Qatar strategic dialogue, which encompasses a broad range of regional security issues, including Iran, as well as bilateral relations between Washington and Doha.

The State Department said after the meeting that Rubio had “expressed appreciation for Qatar’s global mediation efforts and stressed the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has left much of the world guessing about his administration’s next move with Iran. Trump has said he doesn't see the need to resume major military operations but at the same time has repeated demands for Iran to back down on its attempts to police and control the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has also vowed that Iran will never be able to develop or obtain nuclear weapons.

‘Outlaw group’ shuts down key Libyan oil pipelines

Armed groups have shut down two oil pipelines in Libya, cutting roughly a quarter of the country’s output and threatening supplies to Europe, the state-run National Oil Corp. said late Sunday.

The corporation said that an “outlaw group” closed a valve on the line from the Sharara field in western Libya, halting about 350,000 barrels a day.

Another nearby major pipeline, Hamada, has been shut for more than three weeks.

An Iranian singer is punished for performing without a headscarf

Iranian authorities carried out sentences of 74 lashes each against singer Parastoo Ahmady and four others on Monday for performing a concert online without the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, their lawyer said.

Mostafa Nili told the Iranian news outlet Emtedad that the flogging of Ahmady, Soheil Faghih Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia and Mohsen Lashkari took place at the prosecutor's office in Qom. The five also received two-year bans on artistic and musical activities, as well as two-year travel bans.

Ahmady posted a video on her YouTube channel in December 2024 that showed her singing without the headscarf and accompanied by male musicians. She and the others were convicted of offending public decency.

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Magdy reported from Cairo, Lee from Washington and Hadjicostis from Nicosia, Cyprus. Associated Press writers Sally Abou AlJoud in Beirut and Wafaa Shurafa in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, contributed to this report.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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