Dissecting Jacksonville Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen

It was almost exactly one year ago that the Jacksonville Jaguars handed Josh Hines-Allen, what was at the time, the largest contract in franchise history.

It was soon passed up by Trevor Lawrence’s extension, however, Hines-Allen’s $150 million contract stacked him up against the very best at the position.

This past season, some believed Hines-Allen underperformed as the fifth-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL, collecting just eight sacks after his record-breaking 17.5 sack season the year prior. That begs the question: Will the Jaguars come to regret the Hines-Allen deal?

The simple answer? No.

Hines-Allen cemented himself among the upper echelon of NFL pass-rushers in his previously discussed 2023 season. Hines-Allen’s 17.5 sacks set the franchise record for single-season sacks, cruising past Calais Campbell’s previously held 14.5 sacks.

To those who only look at sacks to gauge pass-rush success, Hines-Allen might seem inconsistent in his year-to-year ability to rush that passer. When you look at pressure totals, a much better metric, Hines-Allen has been among the best for quite some time.

From 2022 to 2024, Hines-Allen collected 75, 96, and 67 pressures, respectively, ranking sixth, second, and ninth in those seasons. It’s important to note that Hines-Allen was seventh before missing the Jaguars’ season finale.

Hines-Allen’s 238 pressures since 2022 rank fifth among all defenders. Only Micah Parsons (262), Danielle Hunter (248), Myles Garrett (241), and Trey Hendrickson (240) have had more.

Despite two seasons that many would consider lackluster, Hines-Allen is eighth in sacks (32.5) since 2022 as well. Sacks are much more of a defensive team statistic than many would like to believe. With an improved defensive interior, Hines-Allen’s sack total could return to 2023 form.

Another fascinating point to consider when discussing Hines-Allen is his 95% snap count against opposing left tackles the last two seasons. When Hines-Allen is on the field, he’s set to face off against the best the opponent has to offer.

Hines-Allen enters the 2025 season just two sacks shy of the Jaguars at a mere 27 years of age. His best football is still yet ahead of him. If the Jaguars can add to the gruesome twosome of Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, every opposing offensive line should be on red alert this season.

