Roster Review: Three Jaguars players with underrated skill sets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars’ 2024 season was a disappointment to say the least. Despite a fairly talented roster, the team simply couldn’t muster anything, regardless of injury. The offseason is the time to look back at the roster and review.

Let’s highlight some players who excelled in one area or another, but have gone under-discussed this offseason. They might not be complete players, but their impact is certainly felt.

Ezra Cleveland

The Jaguars made a big move during the 2023 season, trading for Minnesota Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland. After an initial up-and-down season for Cleveland, the Jaguars decided to re-sign Cleveland to a three-year, $28.5 million contract.

Cleveland debuted the season as the Jaguars’ starting left guard and played well. He might have been the team’s best offensive lineman, allowing a 3.2% pressure rate, 10th among 65 offensive guards according to Pro Football Focus.

Cleveland helped the Jaguars’ offensive line manage to allow a pressure rate of just 27.4%, fifth best in the NFL. There are improvements to be made in the run-game, but Cleveland excelled in pass-protection and was one of the team’s better run-blockers.

DaVon Hamilton

Duval devotees are aware of just how poor the Jaguars’ interior pass-rush was, ranking dead last in the NFL. Despite the Jaguars’ defense consisting of two of the league’s best defensive ends, the team still managed to finish 30th in total pressure rate.

DaVon Hamilton certainly didn’t help that cause very much, as he accumulated just 16 pressures on the season. Still, he made his presence known on the run-defense side.

Among 150 qualifying defensive tackles, DaVon Hamilton’s 12.4% run-stop percentage ranked second. The pass-rush isn’t there for Hamilton, but his dominance as a run-stuffer can’t be overstated.

Devin Lloyd

The Jaguars have invested a lot of capital into their linebacking corps. The signing and extension to Foye Oluokun, first-round selection of Devin Lloyd, and drafting of Ventrell Miller as a depth and special teams piece show just how important the old staff thought of the position.

The results have been a mixed bag. The unit played well, however, they might not be living up to their potential. Lloyd, especially so, has had a very up-and-down career thus far.

His ability to tackle, however, can’t be questioned. According to Pro Football Focus, Lloyd’s 4.5% missed tackle rate led all NFL LBs. On the season, Lloyd was credited with just five tackles.

He might still be putting it together in zone coverage, but he’s become one of the league’s better run-defenders and is a sure-tackler.

