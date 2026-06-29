Paraguay upsets Germany on penalty kicks at World Cup after a 1-1 draw through extra time

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jose Canale scored on the first sudden death penalty kick, Orlando Gill made two key saves and Paraguay upset Germany 4-3 on penalties after finishing regulation 1-1 on Monday to earn the biggest upset of the 2026 World Cup so far to advance to the round of 16 for the first time since 2010.

Paraguay went in front in regulation when Julio Enciso scored on a header late in the first half. Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for Germany.

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