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Paraguay upsets Germany on penalty kicks at World Cup after a 1-1 draw through extra time

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
APTOPIX Paraguay Germany WCup Soccer Paraguay's Julio Enciso (19) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal with Gustavo Gomez (15), top, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek/AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jose Canale scored on the first sudden death penalty kick, Orlando Gill made two key saves and Paraguay upset Germany 4-3 on penalties after finishing regulation 1-1 on Monday to earn the biggest upset of the 2026 World Cup so far to advance to the round of 16 for the first time since 2010.

Paraguay went in front in regulation when Julio Enciso scored on a header late in the first half. Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for Germany.

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