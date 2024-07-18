Orlando Magic founder Pat Williams passes away at 84

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic founder Pat Williams has passed away Thursday evening, Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV has confirmed.

The Orlando Magic has confirmed that Williams has died at 84-year-old.

The Magic has released the following statement:

“Pat Williams simply brought magic to Orlando,” said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos and CEO Alex Martins in a joint statement. “His accomplishments will always be remembered. Armed with his ever-present optimism and unparalleled energy, he was an incredible visionary who helped transform the world of sports in multiple ways. From bringing the Magic to Orlando, to transforming sports marketing and promotions, he was always ahead of the curve. Pat forever changed the sports landscape in Orlando. He shined a light on what those who called Orlando home already knew – that Central Florida was a fabulous place to live, work and play. We all owe him a debt of gratitude and he will certainly be missed, but never forgotten.”

