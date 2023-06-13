‘Are you negotiating for the city?’ Khan reacts to question about 50/50 split for Jags’ stadium deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan asked Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan whether there is flexibility to the 50/50 public-private split of the stadium deal.

Here’s video that Stofan posted on his Twitter from the Q & A:

When I asked whether there was any flexibility to the proposed 50/50 public-private split, @Jaguars owner Shad Kahn made it clear he doesn't plan to negotiate the new stadium deal in the press. pic.twitter.com/O1TxuHZnYt — Jake Stofan (@JakeStofan) June 12, 2023

Here’s how the exchange went:

Stofan: “How important is that 50/50 split? I mean, is there any wiggle room there in terms of the city?”

Khan: “Are you negotiating for the city?”

Stofan: “No, just asking -- "

Khan: “OK, so, end of question.”

Khan’s answer has gotten more than 91,000 views on Twitter.

The exchange took place at a community meeting on Monday where Jags fans had a chance to voice their opinions regarding the team’s plan for a newly designed stadium and entertainment district.

The project, which includes the revamped stadium and new entertainment district, comes with an estimated price tag of $1.75 to $2 billion, with taxpayers picking up half the cost.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping made it clear at Monday’s meeting that the stadium and the surrounding entertainment district are a package deal.

“If it’s just a stadium, I don’t see a path to getting it done,” Lamping said.

Monday’s meeting was the first of 14 planned “Huddle Up Jax” events. Here’s the full schedule:

