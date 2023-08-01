Former Jacksonville Jaguars player Leon Searcy arrested on DUI charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Jaguars player Leon Searcy was arrested Sunday on DUI charges, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online Inmate Information Search.

He was booked into the Duval County Jail at 2:50 a.m. Sunday and was released the same day on bond.

Searcy now co-hosts a Jacksonville sports radio show and was featured in one of the team’s hype videos during last season’s playoff run.

From 1996-2000, Searcy played at right tackle for the Jaguars. Prior to that, he was on the Pittsburgh Steelers and played with them in Super Bowl XXX.

After his time with the Jaguars, he played with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins before retiring from the NFL in 2002.

Action News Jax has requested Searcy’s arrest report from JSO. He is scheduled to enter a plea in court on August 16.

