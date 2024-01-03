Jacksonville Jaguars offering game day football camps for kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars is partnering with Game Day Camps to offer development football camps for kids.

The camp is for kids ages 6-16 and will take place at Everbank Stadium on April 7. There will be 3 sessions throughout the day, and each participant will receive a T-shirt.

The camps are also offering packages that include Jaguars game tickets, merchandise, autographs and more.

For camp times and package details, visit the Game Day Camps website.

