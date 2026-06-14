Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Raegan Willowstone Lee was last seen Friday between noon and 2:20 p.m. after leaving her home near Iron Creek Road and Armsdale Road in North Jacksonville.

JSO Missing Person: Raegan Willowstone Lee (JSO Strat Com)

Raegan is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

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