Firefighters contain Fernandina Beach house fire; all occupants safely evacuated

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach Fire Department firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon. All occupants safely evacuated the home. The response included assistance from Nassau County Fire Rescue and the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

Crews were alerted by a concerned citizen about the possible residential fire. Firefighters quickly investigated the report, located the residence, and immediately began suppression operations to contain the blaze. The diligent efforts of the firefighters brought the situation under control.

The fire department expressed gratitude for the support provided by Nassau County Fire Rescue and the Fernandina Beach Police Department during the emergency. In the aftermath of the incident, officials encouraged residents to ensure their smoke alarms are working properly.

They also advised the community to have an emergency escape plan in place.

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