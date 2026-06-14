Nassau County Sheriff’s Office seeks school crossing guards

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking dedicated individuals to join their team as School Crossing Guards, offering a fulfilling opportunity to enhance community safety and support local students.

This role not only ensures the safe passage of children but also fosters positive relationships within the school community.

With competitive pay and convenient scheduling, it’s a chance to make a daily impact while enjoying school holidays off.

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