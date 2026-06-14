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First Alert Weather: Wet and stormy start to the work week

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Showers and storms are tracking across the area this afternoon
  • One band of storms brought some spots in Duval/Clay/St. Johns 0.5-1″ of rain
  • Another broken line of storms west of Lake City and Waycross is pushing eastbound
  • We may see that rain make it to I-95 and the beaches
  • But for the most part, rain will wind down around sunset
  • Monday’s the latest hot and humid day with some rain
  • There will be storms into the evening and potentially lingering past sunset
  • Tuesday may see a slight decrease in rain coverage compared to Monday
  • Starting on Wednesday, the rain coverage drops a bit through the weekend
  • But there will still be storms each day with plenty of heat and humidity

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Inland showers/storms ending, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/88

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

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