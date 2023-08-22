Ladies Night ticket package for Dolphins vs. Jaguars includes pre-game cocktail hour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday night is Ladies Night at EverBank Stadium and Jaguars fans will be feeling all right with a pre-game cocktail hour.

Jags ladies are invited to “celebrate Women’s Equality Day” before the Jaguars take on the Miami Dolphins in the final preseason game.

A Ladies’ Night ticket package will get you:

Game ticket

Pre-game cocktail hour in the Gallagher Club

$25 food & beverage voucher

The pre-game cocktail hour in the Gallagher Club will run from 4 to 5 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Prices for the package range from $114 - $128 and the deadline to purchase is Friday at 5 p.m.

Contact Will Bellamy at bellamyw@nfl.jaguars.com or (904) 633-5290 with any questions.

