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Defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek loses in 3rd round to Alexandra Eala

By Associated Press
Britain Wimbledon Tennis Alexandra Eala of the Philippines eyes the ball during the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 4, 2026.(AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska) (Maja Smiejkowska/AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)
By Associated Press

LONDON — Iga Swiatek's title defense at Wimbledon ended Saturday in a 7-6 (9), 6-2 third-round loss to 21-year-old Alexandra Eala, who continues to make history for the Philippines.

Eala is the first Filipino player, male or female, to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament.

Swiatek earned her first Wimbledon women’s title a year ago when she beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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