Tarik Skubal takes 'great step' in recovery from elbow surgery, throws third bullpen session

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Stubal threw another bullpen session on Thursday, his third since his rehab program from elbow surgery began.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner underwent a non-invasive procedure on his left pitching elbow on May 6 to remove a loose body. He threw his latest bullpen session prior to Detroit's home game against Cleveland.

Manager A.J. Hinch called it a “great step” but stopped short of saying when Skubal might return to action.

“There are little hurdles to clear along the way when you come back from a procedure,” Hinch said. “As much as we described it as simple, it's still a procedure.”

Skubal used his full arsenal while throwing a total of 35 pitches, taking a breather in-between to simulate a break between innings.

“His velocity was as high as it's been since his throwing started,” Hinch said. “He sat down and came back and did like a simulated second inning. That's encouraging and it's full stuff.”

Skubal will travel with the team during its weekend series in Baltimore and throw another bullpen session. The team's medical and coaching staff will determine his next step afterward.

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts this season. He'll be a free agent after the season.

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