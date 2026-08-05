With a slew of fresh faces, new Oklahoma State football coach aims to get program back on track

STILLWATER, Okla, — New Oklahoma State football coach Eric Morris was busy bringing people together long before fall camp started Wednesday.

Morris, hired in November to replace Cowboys legend Mike Gundy, has added 88 new players since then, including 21 players he coached at North Texas State.

“Our guys have meshed,” Morris told the Associated Press outside the team’s training facility. “We spent a lot of time together this offseason because I thought building relationships was such an important thing."

Oklahoma State returns just 25 players from last season's team, which finished 1-11 and hasn't won a Big 12 Conference game since Nov. 25, 2023.

“We just have so many new people that don't know each each other and I think that was something that we've done a good job of," Morris said. "Now we've got to bring 'em all together, teach them how to play football and get them to execute on Saturdays.”

Execution is something that eluded Oklahoma State in 2024 and 2025, when Gundy was fired after the team's third game. The team's star quarterback in the late 1980s, Gundy posted winning records every season from 2006 to 2023 and had a career record of 170-90.

Morris, who has a reputation for helping quarterbacks — including North Texas transfer Drew Mestemaker — was hired to revive the program Gundy brought to prominence.

Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns last season as a redshirt freshman.

“I just want to see these guys compete,” Morris said. “Luckily, I’ve been in the majority of the Big 12 stadiums. I’ve coached in them, so it's not like a thing where I'm anxious to see the crowd or whatever. But I do think it will be a ton of fun for me and a great personal experience to walkout into Boone Pickens (Stadium) for the first time."

The NCAA does not keep records for most newcomers on a roster, but Colorado documented 87 on its 2023 roster, Deion Sanders' first as coach.

“We've broken a lot of records in our time,” Morris said. “Time will tell if this is one I'm proud of or not proud of. I think I'll be able to answer that question after you look at our wins and losses this year."

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