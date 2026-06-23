World Cup stars Messi, Mbappe, Haaland dazzle on same day

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylan Mbappé delivered dazzling performances on a showcase day for the World Cup's top scorers.

Haaland scored twice for Norway in the first 15 minutes of the second half against Senegal on Monday night, making up for clanking a shot off the post and getting denied on a header just before halftime. His performance came hours after Messi and Mbappé each scored two goals apiece for Argentina and France.

The three have scored a combined 13 goals in the tournament so far.

Messi became the World Cup's all-time leading goal-scorer with 18 when he and Argentina beat Austria in Arlington, Texas. He is leading the race for the golden boot with five in two games.

Mbappé kept pace to get to 16 as France beat Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia. He's tied for second with former record-holder Miroslav Klose.

Haaland has just four because this is his first time on soccer’s big stage, namely because Norway last qualified in 1998 — two years before he was born. He also may have more chances to catch up since he’s on the verge of turning 26 next month.

The 6-foot-5 striker has now scored in 12 consecutive competitive matches for Norway’s national team. He has 24 goals over that stretch, and the last time Haaland did not score for Norway in a game that mattered was Oct. 13, 2024.

He scored his first goal against Senegal on a 4-on-2 rush, putting behind him the frustration from earlier. After getting his second by banking a right-footed shot off the crossbar and in, Haaland held his left hand up to his left ear to encourage cheers of a large contingent of red-clad Norway fans.

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AP Soccer Writer James Robson in Atlanta contributed this report.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/FIFA-World-Cup

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