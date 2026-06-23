Julio Foolio murder: Four men sentenced to life in prison for 1st-degree murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy were each sentenced to life in prison without parole for 1st-degree murder on Monday at 1:30 p.m. The sentencing followed a judge’s denial of all motions for new trials for the four men.

Action News Jax has been following this case, reporting in May that a jury recommended life in prison for all convicted in the killing of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio.

Each of the defendants also received additional life sentences or significant prison terms for other charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder charges. Prosecutors had requested that all sentences be served concurrently.

Prosecutors had sought a mandatory life sentence for Chance on the 1st-degree murder charge. They also requested life in prison for all other charges that did not carry a mandatory life sentence, citing gang enhancement. Chance spoke during the proceedings and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 1st-degree murder and life for attempted murder charges.

For Gathright, prosecutors requested a 30-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder and 30 years for each attempted 2nd-degree murder charge. Gathright and members of his family addressed the court. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 1st-degree murder, which carries a 20-year mandatory sentence. Gathright also received 30 years for conspiracy and 30 years for attempted murder, with each of the multiple attempted murder counts carrying a 20-year mandatory sentence. He was granted credit for time served, but the precise duration is not available.

Prosecutors also sought a mandatory life sentence for Murphy for 1st-degree murder. They requested a life sentence for attempted murder charges due to gang and gun enhancements. Murphy spoke in court. He received a life sentence in prison without parole for 1st-degree murder, which includes a 20-year mandatory sentence, life in prison for conspiracy and life in prison for attempted murder charges, each with a 20-year mandatory sentence. He also received credit for time served.

For Murphy, prosecutors requested a mandatory life sentence for 1st-degree murder, life in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and life for the attempted murder charges, citing gun and gang enhancements.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 1st-degree murder, which carries a 20-year mandatory sentence, life in prison for conspiracy and life in prison for attempted murder charges, each with a 20-year mandatory sentence. Murphy was also granted credit for time served.

All four men have 30 days to appeal their sentences.

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