Contest: Watch Action News Jax weeknights at 11 p.m. to win $300 in Florida Lottery scratch-offs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax and the Florida Lottery are teaming up to put prizes in your pocket!

Starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, watch CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax weeknights at 11 p.m. for the daily keyword.

Then, enter that night’s keyword in the contest form below, and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win $300 in Florida Lottery scratch-offs.

And that’s not all! One lucky Action News Jax viewer will win a grand prize of $500 in electronic store gift cards.

The keyword must be entered by 11:59 p.m. EST to qualify for each day’s drawing.

Due to sports programming, watch CBS47 at 11 p.m. for Tuesday’s keyword and watch FOX30 at 11 p.m. for Thursday and Friday’s keywords.

NOTE: If the contest form below does not load initially, try refreshing the page. Action News Jax is not responsible for any technical failures.

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