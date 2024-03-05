First Alert Traffic: Keeping school zones safe, locations of automated speed cameras

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — According to background information presented by the Neptune Beach Chief of Police, Michael J. Key, Florida’s school safety zones were the second-most dangerous in the nation, behind California.

While Neptune Beach has not had a recent case, Jacksonville has had numerous incidents. Pedestrians being struck by vehicles are a serious problem.

Here are a few of the incidents mentioned:

A 12-year-old child was hit and killed in September 2023 while walking to his bus stop at 7:00 am.

• A 4-year-old was critically injured just outside a school zone in September 2023 at 8:00 am.

• NBPD Crossing Guards recount numerous incidents where drivers failed to stop, failed to slow down, or nearly struck pedestrians.

What Does School Safety Zone Mean?

School safety zone means in, on, or within 500 feet of any real property owned by or leased to any public or private elementary, middle, or high school or school board and used for elementary, middle, or high school education

Things to Know

- The cameras solely target speeders — not drivers running red lights or committing other traffic infractions.

- Cameras will only operate when the school zones are in effect and 30 minutes before and after.

- Cameras are turned off during other times (weekends, summer or other breaks, holidays or any other time school is out).

Citations/Tickets Details

- A violation occurs when the speed is at least 10 mph over the speed limit.

- Violators would be fined a $100 citation by mail.

Automated Speed Enforcement Locations

Remember, any drivers passing through any church zone or school zone when people are congregated about such church or school preparatory to entering or leaving. Watch for school speed zones, there will be flashing lights and signage warning drivers that speed is being enforced via a camera.

Neptune Beach Automated Speed Cameras Locations

Neptune Beach: Automated Speed Cameras

25 miles per hour on the local street of Florida Blvd. between the intersections of S.R. A1A / 3rd St. to the east and Penman Rd. to the west.

25 miles per hour on the local street of Seagate Ave. westbound lanes between the intersections of S.R. A1A / 3rd St. to the east and Penman Rd. to the west.

30 miles per hour on the local street of Florida Blvd. between the intersections of Penman Road to the east and S.R. 10 / Atlantic Blvd. to the west.

You can read more about the Feb. 20 Neptune Beach City Council Meeting here.

