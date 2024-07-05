Pedestrian hit and killed on U.S. 301 in Clay County, officials say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on U.S. 301.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies and troopers responded to the scene at around 1:56 a.m. on Thursday. The pedestrian who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes on U.S. 301 are closed at this time while investigators work to clear the scene. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: JSO: Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in Eastside area

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.