Buresh Blog: Tropics... 90-degree days... Sargassum (sea weed) season!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood weather station network powered by Tempest - scan below &/or click * here *:

Updated every day throughout the hurricane season - “Talking the Tropics With Mike”. For the first time this season, the Atlantic has two named storms at the same time (as of Wed., 09/24 - “Gabrielle” & “Humberto”).

After one of the coolest early Sept’s (the first two weeks) on record for Jacksonville, summer has take another stand. Jacksonville is now up to 111 90-degree days - 2nd most in a year on record. The average 82 90-degree days per year.

‘Tis the season for sargassum (not Sheldon & sarcasm!) - sea weed at our beaches. Sargassum is an annual occurrence, but we have seen larger “fields”/outbreaks of sargassum in recent years over the Atlantic & Caribbean probably most tied to pollution & unusually warm ocean temps. The “right” amount of sargassum is critical & a good thing for marine life but too much can have the opposite effect. And lots of sargassum is unsightly on beaches, can interfere with beach & boating activities/recreation & while generally not a serious health concern, large amounts of sargassum can lead to watery eyes & runny noses for those most sensitive to the sea weed. The peak of the season for NE Fl. & SE Ga. is Sept. through Oct. into Nov.

NOAA weekly sargassum inundation risk map: