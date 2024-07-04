A few showers/storms shifting inland this Independence Day, dry for fireworks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers and storms expected to turn inland on Thursday afternoon.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a dry morning in Jacksonville and a hot 4th of July in the lower 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be 105+.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Putnam County from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to feels-like temperatures reaching between 105 and 110 degrees.

A few afternoon showers and storms should develop near and after noon and slowly drift inland through the late afternoon and early evening. However, Bedenbaugh says it should be dry for 4th of July fireworks.

There is also a possibility of showers near I-75 this evening near sunset.

The heat will continue to build to the mid to upper 90s by this weekend with isolated inland afternoon showers.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Beryl is now a Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 125 mph. It’s currently moving west/northwest through the Western Caribbean Sea. Beryl is expected to approach the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday while weakening some more. There will be no local impacts from the storm.

There’s a tropical wave behind Beryl that looks less likely to develop now.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few midday and afternoon storms slowly shifting inland. High: 92 (Feels like: 105+)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland storms. High 94/Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland storms. High 97/Low 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 96/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 95/Low 76

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 93/Low 76

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 92/Low 74

