FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch in effect for Northeast Florida as system moves through area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to gusty winds and heavy rain in our area.

This alert is in effect for all Northeast Florida counties through the Thursday morning hours.

A tornado watch is in effect for Northeast Florida until 9 a.m.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said he is tracking a few gusty winds and the potential for an isolated tornado south of I-10. Scattered rain is expected to continue into the early afternoon before things begin to dry out Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be in the 70s. A few showers are possible but not widespread. Highs on Friday are projected to be in the lower 80s.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Sean in the Eastern Atlantic, but it shouldn’t have an impact on our area.

The team is also watching another tropical wave coming off the West Coast of Africa.

Tornado Watch

Tornado Watch vs Tornado Warning

