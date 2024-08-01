First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory with a few storms today, tracking disturbance in Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Teams is tracking a Heat Advisory, a few storms and a disturbance in the Atlantic this Thursday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says it will be a mild and muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s later with feels-like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A few later afternoon and evening showers and storms are likely today with pockets of heavy rain, but many neighborhoods won’t see rain. Storm locations will be mainly well inland.

We stay hot and humid through Saturday with at least a few daily showers and storms.

All eyes turn to the tropical disturbance and where it may form over the weekend and next week.

The disturbance is near Puerto Rico and remains weak and disorganized this morning. There is an increasing potential for long-term tropical development as it moves near Florida in the Gulf of Mexico or Southwest Atlantic this weekend.

The exact track is far from certain since a storm hasn’t formed yet. We could see some rainfall if the disturbance moves into the Gulf of Mexico versus the Atlantic.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few late afternoon/evening inland storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like: 105+)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High 96/Low 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High 95/Low 75

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. High 92/Low 75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms. High 88/Low 75

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. High 88/Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. High 89/Low 75

