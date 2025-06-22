First Alert Weather: Hot and dry streak through the beginning of the week  

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

We are dry across the area with temperatures in the low 90s. The remainder of the evening will be dry and warm with mostly clear skies overnight.

The big weather story for the eastern half of the country will be a strong, high-pressure ridge settling over the area that will bring temperatures to the mid-90s for our area (Fun fact- we are near the daily record for highest pressure today).

There are extreme heat warnings scattered from Minnesota to Massachusetts.

High pressure also keeps us dry, and we will have a continued break from the afternoon storms until the end of the week/into next weekend.

We will be in the mid-90s starting Tuesday and in the upper 90s for some neighborhoods Wednesday and Thursday.

Thanks to the sea breeze, the beaches will stay in the upper 80s.

TROPICS:

There’s one area out in the Atlantic with a low chance of development in the next seven days. It will stay out to see. On average, the first named storm in the Atlantic is June 20th.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 73

MON: Mostly sunny. Only a few inland showers. 73/91

TUE: Mostly sunny and hot. 72/95

WED: Mostly sunny. 73/95

THU: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon storm. 72/96

FRI: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 74/95

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms 72/93

SUN: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon storms. 71/97

