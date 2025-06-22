First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Hot and dry streak through the beginning of the week  

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • We are dry across the area with temperatures in the low 90s. The remainder of the evening will be dry and warm with mostly clear skies overnight. 
  • The big weather story for the eastern half of the country will be a strong, high-pressure ridge settling over the area that will bring temperatures to the mid-90s for our area (Fun fact- we are near the daily record for highest pressure today).
  • There are extreme heat warnings scattered from Minnesota to Massachusetts. 
  • High pressure also keeps us dry, and we will have a continued break from the afternoon storms until the end of the week/into next weekend.
  • We will be in the mid-90s starting Tuesday and in the upper 90s for some neighborhoods Wednesday and Thursday. 
  • Thanks to the sea breeze, the beaches will stay in the upper 80s. 

TROPICS:

There’s one area out in the Atlantic with a low chance of development in the next seven days. It will stay out to see. On average, the first named storm in the Atlantic is June 20th.

Tracking the Tropics: Low chance of development in the Atlantic over the next week First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey has an update on the tropics on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 73
  • MON: Mostly sunny. Only a few inland showers. 73/91
  • TUE: Mostly sunny and hot. 72/95
  • WED: Mostly sunny. 73/95
  • THU: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon storm.  72/96
  • FRI: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 74/95
  • SAT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms 72/93
  • SUN: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon storms. 71/97

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Sunday, June 22, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey has your seven day forecast on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

