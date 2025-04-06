First Alert Weather: Monday rain & storms before cooler temperatures

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers and storms Monday afternoon after a warm weekend.

Sunday has been another hot one, with temperatures again nearing 90 degrees.

Tonight will be mild and dry with a low of 67.

Monday starts cloudy for some.

Temperatures again warm up near 90 midday Monday before rain moves in.

Showers and storms move into Southeast Georgia first as early as about 2 PM The outskirts of the Jax Metro to the west may see a few storms as early as 5 PM, but the lion share of the rain moves in after sunset, tracking from west to east.

Rain amounts will average 0.5″ with locally higher amounts where we see storms. Rain will be out of here before sunrise Tuesday.

Some storms may be severe, especially up in Southeast Georgia, but the severe threat appears low.

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler by 10-20 degrees

Onshore winds Wed/Thu may throw an isolated shower at the coast

Another storm system on Friday will pass to our north, bringing us at least a shot at some rain

The weekend looks a little cooler again.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

MON: Partly Cloudy & Hot, PM Showers & Storms. High: 89 (Record: 92 - 1967)

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cooler. 55/74

WED: Mostly Sunny, Iso. Coastal Shower. 51/73

THU: Mostly Sunny, Iso. Coastal Shower. 56/78

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 58/80

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 50/74

SUN: Cool Morning, Mostly Sunny. 45/73

