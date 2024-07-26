First Alert Weather: More scattered afternoon and evening showers through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking another round of scattered afternoon and evening showers.

First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey says it’s going to be another hot and humid day with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Cantey also says it won’t be a washout this weekend, but there is a chance for rain each day starting this afternoon.

As for the tropics, there aren’t any areas of concern at this time, but the First Alert Weather Team will be watching for possible activity over the next 7 to 10 days.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Showers/storms inland. Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 75

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered afternoon/evening storms. High 92/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon storms. High 91/Low 74

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. High 92/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. High 91/Low 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. High 91/Low 73

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. High 92/Low 73

