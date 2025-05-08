First Alert Weather: On and off wet weather through Friday and the weekend

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking storms and the potential for heavy rain.

There will be a few scattered showers and storms through this evening. Some of the storms will be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and possibly some hail while moving eastward to the beaches.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will re-develop Friday afternoon with highs well into the 80s.

A slow-moving weather disturbance will continue on-and-off showers & thunderstorms over the weekend with heavy rain at times and at least some risk for a severe storm.

The disturbance will continue to produce storms into Monday.

Total rainfall will exceed half a foot in some neighborhoods from today through early Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers & storms…. partly cloudy late. Low: 69

Scattered evening showers & storms…. partly cloudy late. Low: 69 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 88

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 88 FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 66

Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 66 SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers & t’storms. High: 81

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers & t’storms. High: 81 MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms at times. 68/80

Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms at times. 68/80 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms. 68/82

Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms. 68/82 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers & t’storms. 68/85

Partly sunny with a few showers & t’storms. 68/85 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 63/88

Partly sunny. 63/88 THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/91

