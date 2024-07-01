First Alert Weather Team tracking a few summer storms ahead of July 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few storms ahead of July 4 celebrations.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a few early showers in Southeast Georgia that should fade through the early morning hours.

Bedenbaugh is also tracking a hot afternoon in the lower to mid-90s and afternoon showers and storms, especially north of I-10.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Afternoon showers and storms this week will become more isolated by July 4, and the heat will build to the mid to upper 90s by Thursday or Friday.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Beryl is a Category 3 “major” hurricane with winds up to 120 mph. It’s approaching the Windward Islands this Monday morning. Beryl will cross over the islands and into the Caribbean Sea by the afternoon, bringing life-threatening storm surges and wild.

Yesterday, Beryl became the earliest Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic Basin since records began in 1851.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Beryl is expected to stay in the Caribbean and head to Mexico later this week while weakening some. There will be no local impacts from Beryl.

There’s a tropical wave behind Beryl that may become a tropical depression and move along a similar path as Beryl.

Tropical Storm Chris made landfall in Mexico and will pose no local threat.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few storms (mainly north of I-10). High: 94

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TUE: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 91/Low 75

WED: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 91/Low 76

INDEPENDANCE DAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High 95/Low 76

FRI: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High 97/Low 75

SAT: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High 97/Low 76

SUN: Partly cloudy with a few storms. High 96/Low 75

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area