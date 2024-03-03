Muggy day expected as warm temperatures, patchy rain continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says it will be warm again on Sunday with more rain.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says Sunday will be another muggy day with temperatures rising from the 60s into the middle to upper 70s.

Fog in Southeast Georgia should clear by mid-morning.

Another round of rain and thunder is likely after temperatures heat up. The low pressure may initially develop along coastal Northeast Florida and then drift inland with time.

Dry weather should return Monday with rain making a comeback late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will give you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74/Low 58

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers at night. High 78/Low 61

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, a few showers/t-storm. High 78/Low 61

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 80/Low 57

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 80/Low 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High 79/Low 63

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 3, 2024 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

