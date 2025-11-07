Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services: Arrest made after emaciated Great Dane later dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection with the case of a severely emaciated Great Dane who was found in Jacksonville and later died despite rescue efforts.

Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS) and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office collaborated on the investigation, which led to the arrest. While they were trying to heal the animal, ACPS named him Miracle.

“What we wanted from this was accountability,” ACPS Chief Michael Bricker said in a social media post. “Thanks to the hard work of the citizen, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and our Animal Services Officer Stratton, it looks like we’re going to see exactly that.”

Last week, a concerned citizen discovered the Great Dane, whose real name was Oak, curled up and barely alive by the side of the road.

Despite efforts to save him, Oak did not survive.

Action News Jax has reached out to JSO to get details about the person arrested and the charges they are facing.

