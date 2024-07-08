Numerous storms expected this week with potential for flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking numerous storms this week and a potential for some flooding.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs, heat and humidity will continue Monday with a Heat Advisory for the entire area beginning at 11 a.m. Feels-like temperatures will range from 105 to 110 degrees.

Gibbs says there will be scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and some of them will contain heavy rain and bring a quick 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts.

There is a similar forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with heat and humidity helping to fuel numerous thunderstorms each afternoon. These will likely impact the afternoon and evening commutes for many.

Most of the rain will benefit our area since we are in a moderate drought. However, areas of persistent heavy rain could produce localized flooding this week.

Temperatures will cool down this week thanks to clouds and rain, but it’s still hot and humid.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Beryl is making landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph. Matagorda City, Texas, recorded wind gusts of 86 mph.

It’s the first hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. of the 2024 Hurricane Season and will surge plenty of tropical moisture through the central part of the country, but it’ll stay far away from our area.

There are no other areas of concern.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and bring you updates throughout the day.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, then scattered heavy showers and storms. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: Storms ending, then partly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered heavy showers and storms. High 93/Low 75

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 92/Low 74

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 92/Low 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High 90/Low 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 95/Low 76

