Plenty warm with a few weekend storms on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking plenty of warm with a few storms this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking a mild Friday morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Clouds will increase throughout the day, but it will still be hot. There may be a sprinkle of rain or light shower west of Jacksonville, but most neighborhoods will stay dry.

Saturday should start partly sunny and hot. Showers and storms will develop late Saturday and linger through Sunday.

Simma added that Saturday looks like the “pick day” for weekend activities.

Onshore winds set up Monday with a few showers continuing off the ocean. We will “sunny up” mid-week next week and start a warming trend.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High: 90

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 70

SAT: Partly Sunny, Showers and Storms Late. High 93/Low 70

SUN: Scattered Showers & Storms. High 87/Low 71

MON: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. High 85/Low 67

TUE: Partly Cloudy. High 87/Low 67

WED: Mostly Sunny. High 92/Low 68

THU: Partly Sunny. High 94/Low 70

