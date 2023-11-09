Beautify Jax!

Action News Jax has reporters, photographers and producers covering all parts of Jacksonville. And all of them notice some of the same things when out covering stories: Parts of Jacksonville are littered with trash. Roadsides are lined by high grass. Neighborhoods struggle with blight.

We know you have probably noticed the blight as well. So Action News Jax decided to begin a community-based campaign to help clean up the mess. We’re calling it Beautify Jax.

The concept is simple: Use the module below to upload pictures or video of blight and trash you spot in public spaces across Jacksonville, and we will let city leaders know about it. We might even ask you to talk to us about how blight affects your quality of life, civic pride and property values.

We’ve talked to Mayor Donna Deegan about our plan, and she’s on board with it. She already committed millions of dollars in her first budget to help clean up and beautify the city.

Our plan is to help the Deegan administration identify some of the neighborhoods, roadsides, alleys and parks that need the most tender love and care.

All you have to do is reach out to Action News Jax. And together we can all help Beautify Jax!