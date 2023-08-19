Get ready for the 36th annual Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 36th annual Spooktacular promises to be as “wicked as you wish,” said the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

This year, the zoo promised that the scare zones will be more spine-tingling, new characters, chilling captivating experiences, and more scares.

Embrace the Halloween spirit to explore a land filled with winding pathways, themed decorations, and plenty of treats that everyone to enjoy.

Whether you’re a fan of ghosts and ghouls, or frights and ghoulish delights, Spooktacular has something “frightfully fun” for everyone.

