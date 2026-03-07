Some ways to eat a balanced diet are to add more nutrient-dense foods to your diet, eat healthy fats in moderation, avoid highly processed foods, and include lean protein in each meal.

A survey done recently by Deloitte reported that 76% of Americans wish to use food to get to better health, rather than prescription medication. Everyone wants to eat a balanced and healthy diet, but are you actually succeeding in this mission?

It's not as easy as buying healthy ingredients and cooking with them. If your food doesn't taste good, and it isn't appealing to you, you are soon going to fall off the health bandwagon and go back to burgers, fries, and chips.

A healthy weight is easier to achieve when you follow a healthy diet filled with fruits, vegetables, and other unprocessed foods.

Focus on Eating Nutrient-Dense Foods

You only get a few opportunities in the day to put healthy foods into your body, so you want to take those opportunities to add as many nutrient-dense foods as possible.

These include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Even if these aren't some of your favorite foods, it's important to add at least one item from these categories to each of your meals.

For example, you could start the day off with a chia seed pudding with berries in it. Lunch could be a grilled chicken breast and an arugula salad. For dinner, you could have some lentil vegetable soup.

The options are truly unlimited. Ensure you have something healthy in each meal, and you will soon notice yourself getting healthier.

Include Lean Protein in Each Meal

Protein keeps you full longer, and it's one of those food items that is always delicious, if cooked well. Who doesn't love a piece of grilled chicken breast or grilled sea bass?

Even if you are a vegetarian or vegan, you have lots of options to choose from, like lentils, soy beans, tofu, edamame, kidney beans, and more. Try to include at least one lean protein in each meal so you feel fuller longer, and you don't end up snacking on junk food in between meals.

Prioritize Fiber-Rich Foods

Too many Americans are falling short in their fiber intake, as shown by numerous studies, according to the Heart.org. The kinds of foods we end up consuming don't usually have enough fiber in them to get our bowels moving or give any of the many benefits that fiber provides.

French fries, chips, cookies, hamburgers, etc, are all way too low on fiber. We need to add ingredients that are high in fiber to our diet, which includes all the foods mentioned in the first point, like fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, and seeds.

Choose Healthy Fats in Moderation

Healthy fats are gaining in reputation as time goes on, even though for a moment there, everyone was portraying fats as public enemy number one.

We are all realizing now the importance of healthy fats in our diet, which includes items like nuts, seeds, avocado, olive oil, olives, and more. These items are easy ot add into your diet, but everything in moderation, particularly healthy fats.

No need to start cups and cups of peanuts or almonds because they are good for you.

Watch Portion Sizes

People often eat less when they eat from a smaller plate, as reported by Stanford University. To reduce your portion size, start using smaller plates on the dinner table. It might feel awkward at first, but you will soon get used to it.

The smaller your portion sizes, the smaller your waist. That is, if you wish to get to a healthier weight, your portion sizes need to be reduced.

Apply this methodology to snacks as well. Don't sit in front of the TV with a family-sized package of chips, because you will probably finish it all in one sitting. Portion it out into smaller containers or packages, and pull those out when you are munching on popcorn or chips while watching a movie.

These deliberate changes will greatly change the way your body looks over time. Seems like too much work? It might seem like a bit of work at first, but you will soon get used to the changes and wonder how you ever lived differently before.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Are Highly-Processed Foods Bad for You?

If you are wondering why highly processed foods are always demonized by the nutrition gurus, there is a very good reason for that. These foods are high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and sodium.

Additionally, the main problem with highly processed foods is that they're just so easy to consume a lot of them, without even realizing it. You've probably noticed how easy it is for you to eat a whole bag of chips without even noticing.

How to Drink More Water Through the Day?

Staying hydrated is another thing that a lot of Americans have a hard time with. s

It's not easy to drink water when there are so many other drinks available on the market, like coffee, sugary drinks, juices, and more. The problem with these other drinks is that they are high in sugar, usually, and have caffeine in them, which dehydrates you rather than hydrating you.

The best thing for you to do is buy a reusable water bottle and carry that around with you. Whenever you feel hungry, drink water and see if that satisfies you. In a lot of cases, hunger signals are actually thirst in disguise.

A Balanced Diet Starts With Healthy Choices

It's not easy to make healthy choices in a world that's constantly putting unhealthy foods in front of you. However, a balanced diet is possible if you take our tips above and apply them to your daily life.

Soon, you will notice that healthy choices will become easier than unhealthy ones. Your body will thank you for this as well, and your clothes will fit better, which is always a bonus.

