Choosing a packaging design company can make or break your business, so making the right selection is vital. Top tips when selecting a design firm include working out how much you have to spend and reviewing their portfolio to ensure their skills align with your vision.

Focusing on creating a winning design for your business's packaging material is crucial if you want to make a lasting impact on your customers. Think about it: if your brand packaging is weak, your customers are unlikely to remember it, or even worse, remember it for all the wrong reasons. So, if you're ready to get started with making your products stand out, this blog is here to help you choose the right company for the job.

What Makes a Good Packaging Design?

Packaging design is a vital part of your business, and needs to be both aesthetically pleasing and functional. You want your design to stand out from the competition while on the shelf, so focusing on creative package design is the way to go.

Top packaging design tips include highlighting that your packaging should feature your logo in a place where buyers can easily see it, which helps build immediate brand recognition. When customers know your brand well and recognize your logo, it creates a feeling of trust which can be invaluable to your business, especially if you're just starting out.

Package design doesn't just include your logo; it also includes the rest of your branding. As such, your labels should be clear, honest, and easy to read and immediately convey:

What the product is

Its benefits

What your brand stands for

Top Tips for Choosing a Packaging Design Company

So you've got your logo, but now you need to work on how to present your product to customers. It's during this stage that choosing the right packaging design company becomes super important.

You need to find a branding agency that can turn your vision into a reality. Here are some important steps when selecting a design firm.

First, Determine Your Budget

You can't do anything until you know how much you can spend on your packaging design. Not all designers are the same, so comparing quotes is vital to ensure you're getting the best deal. Once you've determined your budget, you know your financial limit, which can help you avoid overspending.

Let's say your business is energy drinks. Awardwinning beverage packaging design services can deliver the results you need, but may be out of your price range. Knowing your budget before you begin can help you narrow down your choices.

Ask Around for Recommendations

People who have had great experiences with companies they've dealt with are usually eager to tell others about it, so another step in finding the right creative package design service is asking around for recommendations.

If the person you ask had a negative experience, they're also likely to be honest about the service they received and what they didn't enjoy. Additionally, when you have someone to ask, you can also likely see their results and decide for yourself if the quality meets your expectations for your own brand.

Prioritize Communication Skills

A good branding agency should have excellent communication skills. If they're not getting back to you during your searching phase, you can almost be certain their communication skills will be lacking once you hire them. You don't want to be left in the dark or waiting days to hear about how the process is progressing.

Find a company that replies promptly to your emails or that phones you back with the information you're looking for. A company that won't answer your questions isn't worth your time or money, and that's a sign it's time to look elsewhere.

Look at Their Sample Portfolio

When choosing a packaging design company, looking through their portfolio is a step you cannot skip. Designs come in all shapes and sizes and need to fit an array of products, from bottles and cans to blister packs and ziplock pouches.

A good portfolio will include high-quality photography that showcases the branding agency's design skills. Look for a company whose portfolio includes the type of packaging you use for your products, and if possible, ask to see physical product samples so you can assess the quality in person.

While every company starts somewhere, it's important to find a branding company that's been around for several years. When they have years of experience under their belt, they have likely already gone through a lot of troubleshooting and know how to maximize the time they spend on creating the best packaging design for your products. However, these companies might charge more than a new startup would, so this is another reason for determining your budget before starting this journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Popular Types of Packaging?

Packaging is everywhere we look, and when deciding how to display your products to your customers, it helps to know the types of packaging available. Some popular types of packaging include:

Pouches: Great for holding food or liquid items, and are typically resealable

Great for holding food or liquid items, and are typically resealable Cans and bottles: Available in a wide array of materials, from glass to coated aluminum

Available in a wide array of materials, from glass to coated aluminum Blister packs: Excellent for products such as pills or tablets

What Are the 3 P's of Packaging?

The 3 P's of packaging are printing, protection, and perceived value. When selecting packaging materials, it's vital to ensure your product is protected. The printing quality has to be top-notch because your customers will see your product up close when they're browsing or buying. High-quality packaging helps how customers perceive your brand.

Which Brand Agency Will Tell Your Story?

Choosing the right packaging design company is a crucial step before launching your products. Ensure you find a company with several years of experience and that has designed packaging for the same packaging material as your products will use. Also, ask to see their portfolio and, if possible, a physical sample so you can really see the quality.

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